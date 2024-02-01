Zoom To Release Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024 on Monday, February 26, 2024, after the market closes.



A live Zoom Video Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom's investor relations website at . A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom

Zoom is an all-in-one intelligent collaboration platform that makes connecting easier, more immersive, and more dynamic for businesses and individuals. Zoom technology puts people at the center, enabling meaningful connections, facilitating modern collaboration, and driving human innovation through solutions like team chat, phone, meetings, omnichannel cloud contact center, smart recordings, whiteboard, and more, in one offering. Founded in 2011, Zoom is publicly traded (NASDAQ:ZM) and headquartered in San Jose, California. Get more info at zoom .

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global PR for Zoom

...

Investor Relations

Tom McCallum

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

408.675.6738

...