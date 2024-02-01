Revolution Medicines To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference and the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference.
Details of the company's participation are as follows:
Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6 th Annual Biotechnology Conference
Conference Dates: February 7-8, 2024
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, February 7, 2024
Location: New York, NY; webcast available
TD Cowen 44 th Annual Health Care Conference
Conference Dates: March 4-6, 2024
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 2:10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Location: Boston, MA; webcast available
To access the live webcasts of the presentations, please visit the“Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines' website at . Additionally, replays of the webcasts will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following each conference.
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company's development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).
