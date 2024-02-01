(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vera”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 9,274,194 shares of its Class A common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,209,677 shares, at a price to the public of $31.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vera from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are approximately $287.5 million.



J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital acted as lead manager for the offering.

About Vera

Vera is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera's mission is to advance treatments that target the source of immunologic diseases in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera's lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection once weekly that blocks both B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells and plasma cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including IgAN, also known as Berger's disease, and lupus nephritis. In addition, Vera is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove medically useful. Vera is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus (BKV), a polyomavirus that can have devastating consequences in certain settings including kidney transplantation. Vera retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept and MAU868.

