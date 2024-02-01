Vaxcyte To Present At The Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6Th Annual Biotechnology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference in New York on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET / 7:00 a.m. PT.



A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors & Media section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a Phase 3-ready 24-valent, broad-spectrum, carrier-sparing pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. VAX-31, the Company's next-generation 31-valent PCV, is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCFTM cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company's system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte's pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease; and VAX-GI, a vaccine program designed to prevent Shigella. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit .

