Company Continues Nationwide Total Opening Solutions Expansion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), the leading specialty distributor of commercial entry solutions and systems integration services has announced the acquisition of Rocklin, CA - based Discovery Door, Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1993 by Kevin Wilsey, Discovery Door is an architectural hardware and security / systems integrator, focused on delivering complex end-to-end construction solutions for customers that extend well beyond the state of California. The company serves the biotech, higher education, hospitality, healthcare and retail markets on the west coast.

The Cook & Boardman group acquires Discovery Door, LLC. Rocklin, California.

"We are thrilled to welcome Discovery Door to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said David Eisner, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "They have a well-established reputation as a quality supplier and installer of traditional Division 8 products and will help expand C&B's geographical reach in their local market as we continue to enhance our customer service offerings nationwide."

"Discovery has earned customers' respect and loyalty by providing quality products and best-in-class installation services," noted company founder, Kevin Wilsey. "We are excited to join C&B as they transform the industry."

The company will continue to operate under the Discovery name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition.

Platinum Equity acquired a majority interest in Cook & Boardman in 2023. Littlejohn & Co., LLC remains a significant minority shareholder.

About The Cook & Boardman Group:

Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company is also one of the nation's largest and fastest growing providers of integrated security solutions - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.

The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office and hospitality sectors from more than 70 locations across 21 states and nationwide through its ecommerce portal at .

About Platinum Equity:

Founded in 1995 by Tom Gores, Platinum Equity is a global investment firm with approximately $47 billion of assets under management and a portfolio of approximately 50 operating companies that serve customers around the world. Platinum Equity specializes in mergers, acquisitions and operations – a trademarked strategy it calls M&A&O® – acquiring and operating companies in a broad range of business markets, including manufacturing, distribution, transportation and logistics, equipment rental, metals services, media and entertainment, technology, telecommunications and other industries. Over the past 28 years Platinum Equity has completed more than 450 acquisitions.

About Littlejohn & Co., LLC:

Littlejohn & Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in growing middle-market industrial and services companies that can benefit from Littlejohn's 25+ years of operational and sector expertise. With approximately $8 billion in regulatory assets under management, the firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit .

