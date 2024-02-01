Calling Local Students And Working Professionals Of All Ages!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BayPort Credit Union Giving Away $100,000 in Tuition Assistance
NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Are you seeking a trade or vocational career in plumbing or welding? Enrolled in an Early Childhood Development program? Perhaps you're a recent Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School or Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate? Or maybe you are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at a college or university. If you answered yes to any of the above, BayPort has a scholarship specifically for you!
This year, BayPort is giving away $100,000 in tuition assistance to local high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. BayPort's scholarships are unique because funds may be applied to not only colleges and universities but trade and vocational schools.
WHO:
BayPort's 11 different scholarship types are open to member students of all ages.
WHEN:
The submission deadline for all scholarships is the end of business on March 31, 2024.
WHERE:
Visit bayportcu/foundation to apply online. Click on the green button titled APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS to register and start the process.
MEDIA:
BayPort's $100,000 Scholarship Program 30-second Promotional Video Spot
BayPort's 11 Scholarships
Details and requirements for each can be found at bayport/foundation.
Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship
Awarded annually to 6 high school seniors. Winners receive $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).
Burton
P. Hill Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee adult dependent. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.
Directors Scholarship
Awarded annually to 7 full-time undergraduate or graduate students. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.
Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.
George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship
Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee high school dependent. Winner receives $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).
McGee Family Scholarship
Aw arded annually to 1 student enrolled in the Virginia Peninsula Community College
Early Childhood Development program. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.
Rowe Family Scholarship
Awarded annually to a college student, rising junior or senior, pursuing a baccalaureate degree at a four-year college or university, majoring in computer/information science or electrical engineering, or a student pursuing a Master of Divinity degree. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.
Student-Run Credit Union Member and Teller Scholarships
Awarded annually to 12 high school seniors enrolled and/or working within BayPort's 16 Student-Run Credit Union programs. Winners receive a $1,000 one-time award.
Tuition Booster Scholarship
Awarded annually to 6 full-time working professionals going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.
Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship
Awarded annually to 2 Apprentice School graduates still employed by or on educational leave from Newport News Shipbuilding going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.
About BayPort
In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at .
SOURCE BayPort Credit Union
