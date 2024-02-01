Calling Local Students And Working Professionals Of All Ages!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BayPort Credit Union Giving Away $100,000 in Tuition Assistance NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --



Are you seeking a trade or vocational career in plumbing or welding? Enrolled in an Early Childhood Development program? Perhaps you're a recent Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School or Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate? Or maybe you are pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree at a college or university. If you answered yes to any of the above, BayPort has a scholarship specifically for you!

This year, BayPort is giving away $100,000 in tuition assistance to local high school seniors, college students, and working adults attending a college, university, trade, or vocational school. BayPort's scholarships are unique because funds may be applied to not only colleges and universities but trade and vocational schools.



WHO: BayPort's 11 different scholarship types are open to member students of all ages.



WHEN: The submission deadline for all scholarships is the end of business on March 31, 2024.





WHERE: Visit bayportcu/foundation to apply online. Click on the green button titled APPLY FOR SCHOLARSHIPS to register and start the process.



BayPort's 11 Scholarships

Details and requirements for each can be found at bayport/foundation.

Beard Bennett Memorial Scholarship

Awarded annually to 6 high school seniors. Winners receive $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).

Burton

P. Hill Scholarship

Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee adult dependent. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Directors Scholarship

Awarded annually to 7 full-time undergraduate or graduate students. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

Donald I. Steppe Memorial Scholarship

Awarded annually to 1 Virginia Peninsula Community College graduate. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

George R. Dudley, Jr. Scholarship

Awarded annually to 1 credit union employee high school dependent. Winner receives $8,000 ($2,000/year for 4 years).

McGee Family Scholarship

Aw arded annually to 1 student enrolled in the Virginia Peninsula Community College

Early Childhood Development program. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Rowe Family Scholarship

Awarded annually to a college student, rising junior or senior, pursuing a baccalaureate degree at a four-year college or university, majoring in computer/information science or electrical engineering, or a student pursuing a Master of Divinity degree. Winner receives a $2,000 one-time award.

Student-Run Credit Union Member and Teller Scholarships

Awarded annually to 12 high school seniors enrolled and/or working within BayPort's 16 Student-Run Credit Union programs. Winners receive a $1,000 one-time award.

Tuition Booster Scholarship

Awarded annually to 6 full-time working professionals going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

Wiatt Memorial Apprentice School Scholarship

Awarded annually to 2 Apprentice School graduates still employed by or on educational leave from Newport News Shipbuilding going back to school. Winners receive a $2,000 one-time award.

About BayPort

In 1928, 12 shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 28 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at .

