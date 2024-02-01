LOURDES OFFICIALLY JOINS THE GUTHRIE CLINIC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Binghamton, N.Y., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Guthrie Clinic, today, celebrated the beginning of a new era in quality health care in the Binghamton community, with the unveiling of Guthrie Lourdes Hospital and all associated facilities, officially welcoming all affiliated caregivers and offices into the Guthrie family.

Following months of planning, all Lourdes services, facilities, providers, and caregivers are now part of the Guthrie Clinic. With this addition, Guthrie has nearly 1,000 physicians and advanced practice providers serving 29 communities in Pennsylvania and New York.

“Lourdes has a rich history and an enduring legacy in the Southern Tier. It has been a place of hope, healing, and compassion for nearly a century - and today we remain committed to preserving and continuing this legacy,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic.“Like Lourdes, Guthrie has a strong tradition of serving our communities, providing high quality care to patients where they are. By coming together, we enable the continuation of this joint tradition as we remain laser focused on delivering the highest quality care and access in the region.”

“Lourdes has been a cornerstone in this community for 99 years, beginning as a 25-bed hospital on Riverside Drive, to today's 242-bed hospital with 44 outpatient clinics and nearly 3,000 caregivers,” said Kathy Connerton, President, Guthrie Lourdes Hospital.“We carry this legacy with us as we become part of The Guthrie Clinic and look forward to advancing the level of quality health care, embracing innovation, and further strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of the patients we serve.

Current Lourdes patients will continue to be cared for by the teams they've come to trust. The community is encouraged to learn more about The Guthrie Clinic at .

The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system integrating clinical and hospital care along with research and education. Headquartered in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic stands as one of the nation's longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by the visionary Dr. Donald Guthrie. The organization's patient-centered approach revolves around a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. Among The Guthrie Clinic's more than 9,000 caregivers are close to 1,000 highly skilled physicians and advanced practice providers representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. Situated across 10,000 square miles in northeastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York, The Guthrie Clinic's comprehensive six hospital campuses also encompass an expansive network of outpatient facilities across 13 counties. Post-acute care includes acute rehabilitation, skilled nursing, personal care home, home care and hospice services, completing the continuum of care. With a commitment to shaping the future of health care, the organization offers eight residencies and five fellowships, serving as a training ground for the next generation of leaders in the field.

