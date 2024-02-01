Marion Surgical Announces Selection By AFWERX For SBIR Phase 1

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BUFFALO, N.Y., UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marion Surgical announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR Phase 1 project, focused on virtual reality needle puncture simulation training procedures to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on December 14th, 2023, Marion Surgical started its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America."Being chosen by AFWERX is not just an honor, but a powerful endorsement of our steadfast dedication to revolutionizing medical training," said Ben Sainsbury, Co-Founder and CEO of Marion Surgical. "Our innovative virtual reality surgical training platform is designed to transform the way surgical procedures are taught and practiced within the Department of the Air Force. Our goal is to equip Air Force medical professionals with the most advanced tools and training, ensuring they are prepared for any scenario, ultimately leading to better care for our soldiers, sailors and aviators."“The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.”About Marion SurgicalMarion Surgical is committed to revolutionizing surgical training with its proprietary haptic technology. The company's virtual reality platform serves as a "flight simulator" for surgical rehearsals, allowing surgeons to learn, collaborate, practice and share procedures in a realistic, safe and cloud-hosted environment. The use of real patient data and advanced haptic technology ensures the training experience is dynamic, innovative and customizable to multiple procedures and patient specifics.About AFRLThe Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .

