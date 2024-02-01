Culture Coach International Launches Turnkey Diversity Library Enabling Small Companies To Boost Inclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kari Heistad, CEO Culture Coach InternationalNORTH ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Culture Coach International has expanded its DEIBoxx product line by launching the Diversity Library , an affordable digital toolkit making comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) education scalable for resource-constrained small and mid-sized businesses seeking to foster welcoming, inclusive cultures.Historically, executing impactful DEI programs with broad organizational reach posed challenges for small businesses lacking dedicated internal teams. The customizable Diversity Library changes this dynamic.The library includes 45+ tools facilitating multi-year DEI learning journeys covering topics such as cultural literacy, terminology, strategy, allyship behaviors and more via interactive resources including:- Team building exercises- Diversity Heritage Month Planning Materials- World Religions Guide- Games and activities- Manager team meeting toolsSmall companies can now rapidly disseminate diversity asset building blocks at scale. "What distinguishes the library is that it is a holistic toolkit building inclusive mindsets consistently across organizations to transform cultures long-term," Kari Heistad said. "Sustainable change starts here."The Diversity Library five-year license enables companies under 1,000 employees to implement DEI education for under $20 per person annually. Educational, nonprofit and government discounts are available. Attractive tiered pricing scales up to serve larger corporations seeking to amplify existing programs.Learn more about subscripting and how the library drives measurable strides towards equitable participation and belonging at:Culture Coach International is a consulting, training and strategy company that works within both the DEIA and cross-cultural spaces. The company was founded 23 years ago and works with companies across all industries from healthcare to manufacturing and of all sizes from 10 people to 350,000. DEIBoxx is a sister company that creates powerful yet easy to implement micro-learning tools on DEI and teamwork topics.

