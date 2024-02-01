Founder Of Helpusadopt Takes Action To Help Parents Handle The High Cost Of Adoption

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Becky Fawcett seems to be the only NYC mother talking about how adoption costs more than the average income in the USA

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Becky Fawcett, Founder and CEO of Helpusadopt, a non-profit that offers grants to families trying to adopt children, sometimes feels as if she is the only one talking about the high cost of adoption. For the past 16 years, Fawcett has been shouting from the rooftops that the cost of adoption is standing in the way of too many American families who want to adopt and children waiting to be adopted."I am the oldest of 5 children and my father always said to us 'You are not allowed to complain unless you offer a possible solution,'" said Fawcett. Helpusadopt is her solution and even after awarding over $6.5 million in Helpusadopt grants, her complaint about the high cost of adoption stands true today."These high adoption fees far exceed the average income in our country. It's more than many families make in a year," Fawcett added. "I keep asking myself, does anyone else care about this? What happens to these children if families can't afford to complete their adoptions?"The average adoption is said to cost $40,000, but Fawcett, through her work with Helpusadopt has recently been seeing adoptions in the $60,000 to 70,000 range."More families than ever are in need of adoption assistance,” Fawcett said.“The demand for our grants is higher than we can currently fill. I haven't seen anyone truly making an effort to reduce the cost of the process so adoption is more financially accessible to all."About HelpusadoptHelpusadopt is a national 501c3 financial grant program that helps couples and individuals (regardless of ethnicity, gender, marital status, race, religion or sexual orientation) with the cost of their adoptions by awarding grants up to $20,000. Helpusadopt supports all types of adoption, is not religiously affiliated and does not charge applicants to apply. For more information and to read about some of our grant recipient families visit .

