Team Flow Institute Announces Research Fellows And 2024 Research Agenda

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Envisioning the Future of Human Work in the Age of AI: The 2024 Forecast

Meet the pioneers shaping the future of work: Team Flow Institute's new Research Fellows set to lead 2024's groundbreaking agenda.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Team Flow Institute , a newly formed collective focused on shaping and maximizing the future and value of human work using team flow principles, today announced its group of Founding Research Fellows. This impressive group comprises respected business leaders, scholars, futurists, and technologists.Their first report, entitled "Envisioning the Future of Human Work in the Age of AI ", sets the foundation for 2024 and beyond. It provides business leaders with key insights and practical advice on integrating AI into their collaborative practices and organizational design to augment human labor and unlock the full potential of their teams.The Team Flow Institute Research Fellows will collaborate on research initiatives, educational offerings, and the establishment of best practices focused on shaping the future of human work with team flow as the foundation, as disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence are transforming how people live and work.The Team Flow Institute Founding Fellows include:Zora Artis, GAICD SCMP CPM leading Alignment, Brand, and Communication Strategist, Advisor, Facilitator, CEO of Artis Advisory and Co-Founder of The Alignment PeopleAlan Berkson, Corporate strategist, advisor, and storytellerGina Debogovich, Digital leader, innovator, and implementerShel Holtz, SCMP, Renowned author, podcaster, corporate communications expert, and Senior Director of Communications for WebcorSteve King, Partner, Emergent Research, focused on the intersection of the future of work. small businesses and the gig economySharon McIntosh, Certified Professional Coach (CPC), President of And Then Communications & Coaching and Advisor to Executive Communication CouncilJef van den Hout, world's leading authority on team flow, Founder of Flow Concepts® Group, Author, Positive Organizational Psychologist, Associate Researcher and University Lecturer at Eindhoven University of TechnologyThe research fellowship program will be led by Chris Heuer, co-founder and Managing Director of Team Flow Institute, and Jennifer McClure, Senior Fellow and Advisory Board member."We are very pleased and honored to welcome this group of Founding Fellows," said McClure. "They bring a broad range of valuable expertise to the Institute's work, and we look forward to working with them on their research initiatives to produce the latest insights in the evolving world of work in the age of AI.”The Team Flow Institute Founding Fellows met recently to discuss their predictions and prognostications for the world of work in 2024 and to identify major themes for the coming year's research agenda. During 2024, the Fellows will focus on a number of issues including:Tips for successfully introducing AI into organizations- Achieving and sustaining high performance via team flow for decentralized teams- What separates the best teams from the rest- Creating alignment and cohesion in blended teams- Activating collective ambition to transform poorly performing teams- Emerging practices that leverage AI to improve collaboration- Team Flow Institute's Fellows will publish in-depth quarterly papers in addition to more frequent articles and insights, and will engage in quantitative and qualitative research studies. This year the Institute will partner with one of the US's oldest and largest trade associations to explore and define the components of optimal teams.Team Flow Institute is dedicated to building an ecosystem of partners to explore and better understand the issues surrounding the human experience in the new world of work. If you are conducting research in this area, or would like more information on the Team Flow Institute Fellowship program and research initiatives, or to sponsor a study please contact us here."Team flow unlocks the creative magic within human teams," said Heuer. "We believe that fostering team flow is key to human flourishing in this age of AI. Our newly announced research fellowship program convenes respected experts across disciplines to advance the science and real-world application of team flow. Their deep and practical experience working with senior leaders of global teams is an invaluable addition to our mission."About Team Flow InstituteTeam Flow Institute is dedicated to creating a collective to shape and maximize the future and value of human work using team flow principles. Team Flow Institute offers educational programs, research initiatives, and a supportive community to foster collaboration and innovation. The mission is to preserve the dignity and autonomy of human work in an ever-evolving technological landscape.

Christopher E Heuer

Team Flow Institute

+1 510-309-9424

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube