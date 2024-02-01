Gordon Mckernan And LSU Professor Announce Free Code Beats Workshop For High School Students To Remix Get Gordon Jingle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gordon McKernan partners with LSU professor David Shepherd for a workshop introducing high school students to a program called Code Beats.

- Gordon McKernanBATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is partnering with Louisiana State University (LSU) computer science professor, David Shepherd, for an event aimed at inspiring and educating high school students across the state. The free one-day workshop , slated for Saturday, March 9, will introduce students to an innovative program called Code Beats.Code Beats challenges students to harness their creativity and technical skills by transforming McKernan's iconic "Get Gordon Jingle " into a contemporary hip-hop beat. Under the guidance of Shepherd and his team, participants will dive into programming fundamentals and music production techniques to bring their visions to life.The event will be held at LSU's DMC Theatre from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hosts ask that interested participants fill out the registration form to give them an idea of attendance, though this is not mandatory.The event will culminate with a showcase, where a panel of esteemed judges will review all submissions and select the top three beats in front of the attending students. These finalists will then have their creations shared with the public to vote for their favorite beat. Winners will receive gifts, while all attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the dynamic intersection of creativity and technology."We're excited to collaborate with Professor Shepherd and LSU to empower Louisiana's youth through the power of technology and creativity," said McKernan. "This workshop isn't just about programming; it's about fostering innovation and collaboration."Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Monroe, Shreveport and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

