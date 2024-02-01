Merichem Technologies To Present At The GWMS On The Largest Landfill Gas Desulfurization Project In U.S.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Alongside WIN Waste and ET Design – Build, Mr. Hawley will discuss Merichem's LO-CAT H2S treatment capabilities

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Merichem Technologies , a global provider of sulfur treating solutions, today announced that Robert Hawley, one of the Company's Senior Technology Licensing Directors, will participate in the Waste360 Global Waste Management Symposium being held February 25 - 28 at the Hyatt Regency in Indian Wells, CA.The presentation will focus on the largest solid waste landfill gas desulfurization project in the U.S., which went online in August 2023 outside Cleveland, OH, at the WIN Waste Innovations (WIN) Sunny Farms landfill in Fostoria, OH.WIN Waste Innovations sought to control the hydrogen sulfide (H2S) naturally released at the landfill and invested in Merichem Technologies' LO-CAT® solution for removing H2S from landfill gas. The system went online in August 2023 and is preventing H2S emissions.To create the system, Merichem licensed, engineered, designed and provided proprietary equipment for two LO-CAT H2S treatment trains for the Fostoria landfill site and another WIN Waste landfill in Ohio, based on the gas flow and sulfur generation provided as a design basis, WIN Waste's reliability and operational efficiency objectives, and the projected growth model to meet the landfills' future development. All four trains (two at each site) are designed to remove up to 4.5 long tons per day of elemental sulfur. The landfill gas stream flows at 4,500 standard cubic feet per minute per train and contains up to 4 percent H2S. Merichem's liquid redox process removes more than 99 percent of the inlet H2S and virtually eliminates sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from the landfill gas. The design-build construction delivery was provided by ET Design Build, headquartered in Atlanta.Mr. Hawley will be joined by Mark Santella, VP of Engineering at WIN Waste Innovations, and Kyle Bertke, ET Design – Build. The three will discuss the project in detail.About the Waste360 Global Waste Management SymposiumThe Waste360 Global Waste Management Symposium (GWMS) is North America's number one technical conference for research and case studies on waste management. Held semi-annually, GWMS provides a comprehensive program that delivers the critical content and research the industry needs.About Merichem TechnologiesMerichem Technologies is a global provider of sulfur treating solutions, including market-leading technologies such as LO-CAT®, FIBER FILM®, THIOLEX®, MERICAT®, MERICON®, and a suite of proprietary chemical catalysts. The Company's capabilities include design, engineering, fabrication, R&D, and implementation of both chemical catalysts and mechanical solutions to treat sulfur and other impurities across many different industries and markets including renewables, gas treating, downstream and midstream as well as many others. Merichem Technologies' reputation has been built over several decades, with mission critical applications across the globe. For more information, please visit

Patti D Hill

Penman PR

+1 910-821-1436

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn