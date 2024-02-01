2U, Inc. Announces Date For 2023 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Earnings Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LANHAM, Md., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU ) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial and operational results on Monday, February 12, 2024. Paul Lalljie, Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Norden, Chief Financial Officer, will hold an audio webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

To pre-register, click here. To access the live webcast, visit 2U's Investor Relations website. To participate in the conference call by telephone from the U.S., dial 1-888-330-2446 (toll-free), or from outside the U.S., dial 1-240-789-2732 (toll), and provide conference ID number 1153388. A recording of the webcast will be posted to 2U's Investor Relations website as soon as it is available.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU )

2U is a global leader in online education. Guided by its founding mission to eliminate the back row in higher education, 2U has spent 15 years advancing the technology and innovation to deliver world-class learning outcomes at scale. Through its global online learning platform edX, 2U connects more than 81 million people with thousands of affordable, career-relevant learning opportunities in partnership with 250 of the world's leading universities, institutions, and industry experts. From free courses to full degrees, 2U is creating a better future for all through the power of high-quality online education. Learn more at

2U .

