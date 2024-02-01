CEO Munjal Shah To Demo 'Super-Staffing' Health Care LLM At The Commonwealth Club Of California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hippocratic AI, a leader in the application of generative artificial intelligence in health care, will hold the first live demonstration of its nondiagnostic large language model at the Commonwealth Club of California. The event, to be held on Feb. 12, will address the critical staffing crisis in health care and demonstrate an LLM that provides services such as chronic care and patient navigation.

Munjal Shah, Co-founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI

The health care industry is grappling with a severe staffing shortage, with demand far outstripping the supply of sector professionals. Munjal Shah co-founded Hippocratic AI in 2022 to build generative AI that can bridge this gap. In introducing the concept of "super-staffing," Shah envisions a future where AI helps provide high-quality care that's infinitely scalable, improving health care equity, access, and outcomes.

Shah will lead a live demonstration showcasing the capabilities of the company's LLM. This display will feature Shah as a patient interacting with a "digital nurse assistant" in a typical health care scenario. The presentation will offer attendees a real-time experience of how AI can transform patient care and interactions. It will also feature a discussion with Shah and Stephen Klasko, M.D., MBA, an adviser at General Catalyst and former CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health. The discussion will be moderated by Robert Lee Kilpatrick, Ph.D., chair of the Health & Medicine Member-Led Forum, Commonwealth Club World Affairs.

Hippocratic AI invites all interested parties, including health care professionals, technology enthusiasts, and the general public, to be part of this transformative event.

The gathering offers both in-person and online-only tickets. Pre-registration is required to receive a link to the livestream.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit: commonwealthclub/events/2024-02-12/super-staffing-health-care-hippocratic-ai-first-live-demo-digital-nurse-assistant

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI's mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI is backed by two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley-General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz-and has received a total of $67 million in funding. For more information on Hippocratic AI's performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to .

About The Commonwealth Club of California

The Commonwealth Club of California is the nation's oldest and largest public affairs forum. Every year, it presents more than 450 forums on topics ranging across politics, culture, society, and the economy. The club has offices in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, with regular events in both areas, as well as programs in Lafayette in the East Bay and Marin County.

