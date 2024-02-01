Investors Who Suffered Losses In High-Risk Alternative Investments May Have Recovery Options: Contact Klaymantoskes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KlaymanToskes Represents Customers of Full-Service Brokerage Firms Seeking to Recover Alternative Investment Losses

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss lawyers KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to investors who have suffered losses due to being recommended to invest in Alternative Investments by their broker/investment advisor. If you suffered investment losses due to unsuitable investment recommendations by your brokerage firm, contact KlaymanToskes immediately at 888-997-9956 to discuss your recovery options.Alternative Investments may be unsuitable for investors with a need for financial security and an ability to readily access funds when necessary, such as elders and retirees, due to their illiquidity, high risk levels, lack of regulatory oversight, and complex nature. In addition, Alternative Investments may be misrepresented by brokers/advisors who fail to fully disclose the risks and liquidity problems involved to their customers, as these investments are often high-risk, have limited liquidity, and carry high expenses and fees.Alternative investments include Non-traded REITs , Business Development Companies (BDCs), Private Placements, Direct Participation Partnerships (DPPs) & Limited Partnerships (LP Interests), 1031 Exchanges, Hedge Funds, and Oil & Gas investments. These investments are usually private, as opposed to being publicly traded, and are often not subject to regulatory reporting requirements. The underlying assets of Alternative Investments are often difficult to evaluate, resulting in difficulties concerning pricing and transparency.The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) is the self-regulatory organization responsible for registering and regulating every broker and brokerage firm engaging in business with retail customers. Under FINRA suitability requirements (FINRA Rule 2111) brokers/advisors and their firms have a duty to recommend suitable financial products and trading strategies based on their client's financial interests and needs.KlaymanToskes represents many investors pursuing FINRA Arbitration claims to recover investment losses due to unsuitable recommendations to invest in Alternative Investments. Currently, the firm is seeking to recover up to $12 million in investment losses on the behalf of several customers of broker Russ Conrad a/k/a Gilbert Russell Conrad (CRD# 2746778), in connection with his unsuitable recommendations to invest in illiquid Alternative Investments, many of which have since filed for bankruptcy, including Hospitality Investors Trust, Inc. (formerly, American Realty Capital REIT).Brokers, investment advisors, and their firms have a fiduciary duty to disclose the risks involved in an investment prior to recommending it to their customers. Financial professionals and their firms can be held accountable for investment losses incurred by customers if the investment was unsuitable for the customer's risk tolerance and objectives, or if they misrepresented the nature of the investment.If your stockbroker or financial advisor recommended unsuitable Alternative Investments based on your investment profile, or disregarded your risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations, you may be entitled to a financial recovery through FINRA arbitration.Investors who suffered losses due to unsuitable Alternative Investment recommendations are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss legal options. We do not collect attorney's fees unless we are able to obtain a financial recovery for you.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $250 million in FINRA arbitrations and over $350 million in other securities litigation matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...