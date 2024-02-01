(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alcoa Flat on Nexans Hookup

Actelis Gain on Recent Product News

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares were in positive territory Thursday, as the market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, announced that its hybrid-fiber connectivity solution has been recently deployed at traffic intersections throughout the City of Napa, California. Actelis' local partner, Econolite, ordered and installed the solution, completing an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) upgrade project at some of the busiest intersections in the city.

Napa is the cultural center of California wine country, and its vibrant downtown is home to many local restaurants, wine tasting rooms, boutiques, and public art installments. Like many popular destinations where there is a strong combination of drivers, bikers, and pedestrians, Napa is very concerned with traffic safety. In September 2022, City Council adopted Napa's Local Roadway Safety Plan (LRSP) which created a framework to systematically identify and analyze traffic safety related issues and recommend projects and countermeasures.

According to Thursday morning's news release, two key elements of the LRSP are that it is a data-driven safety plan, so the collection of data is ultra-important. What's more, improvements to the city's traffic signal timing (e.g. the coordination of the length of red, yellow, and green lights) needed to occur.

The City of Napa and Econolite chose Actelis for this important project for two main reasons – networking flexibility and security. From a networking perspective, the City has fiber at some of its intersections and copper at others.

ASNS shares grabbed three cents, or 2.3%, to $1.16.









