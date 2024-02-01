(MENAFN- Baystreet) Alcoa Flat on Nexans Hookup

Black Hills Flat on Completing Buy of Iowa Natural Gas Outlet

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) shares began Thursday relatively unchanged, on announcing that its nonregulated subsidiary, Black Hills Energy Renewable Resources, completed the purchase of a renewable natural gas production facility in Dubuque, Iowa.

The acquisition of the production facility at the Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency site includes onsite infrastructure and the rights to RNG production at the landfill under a long-term contract. The facility currently injects RNG into the natural gas distribution system serving Dubuque, which is owned and operated by Black Hills Corp.'s regulated natural gas utility in Iowa.

“This investment advances our goal to responsibly integrate renewable resources as a component of our overall emissions reduction strategy,” said Todd Jacobs, senior vice president of growth and strategy.“This acquisition represents our entry into the production of RNG as a nonregulated business while leveraging our expertise in owning and operating regulated natural gas pipeline systems, including RNG interconnections.”

The RNG produced from the landfill facility captures methane that would otherwise vent into the atmosphere. It is delivered under long-term contracts to a third party that purchases the RNG and its related environmental attributes, in conformity with the U.S. EPA Renewable Fuel Standard Program.

