Alcoa Flat on Nexans Hookup

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) shares were unchanged Thursday, on word that it will supply global cable producer Nexans with aluminum produced from a revolutionary process that eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the traditional smelting process.

Nexans will be the world's first cable manufacturer to use metal from the breakthrough ELYSISTM process, which replaces all greenhouse gas emissions with oxygen. The technology uses proprietary materials, including inert anodes, first developed at the Alcoa Technical Center near Pittsburgh. That research and development work became the technological basis for ELYSISTM, a technology partnership that is working to ramp up the process to commercial scale.

Several Nexans facilities in Western Europe and Scandinavia will use aluminum produced from the ELYSISTM process to start qualifications for the metal's use in various types of cables, from low, medium to high voltage. Aluminum rod produced with this breakthrough ELYSISTM technology could eliminate a significant portion of carbon dioxide emissions in the future.

This latest announcement further builds on the two companies' historic long-term relationship. Alcoa already supplies Nexans with EcoLumTM, a primary aluminum with a carbon footprint that is nearly three times lower than the industry average.

ELYSIS is a key component in Alcoa's technology roadmap of research and development projects that also includes projects such as the ASTRAEATM metal purification process and the Refinery of the Future.

AA shares lost two cents to $29.73.









