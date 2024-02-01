Iran: Hormozgan's USD-15-Bln Nuclear Plant To Produce 5,000 MW

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 1 (KUNA) -- A nuclear power plant, at an initial cost of around USD 15 billion, will be built in Hormozgan province south of Iran, producing 5,000 megawatts of electricity, said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Thursday.

According to state-run Iranian media, head of AEOI Mohammad Eslami revealed that the four units of the plant would be constructed in Sirik County, central Hormozgan, with a capacity of 1,250 megawatts for each unit.

He revealed that the project would take around seven to nine years to complete. (end)

