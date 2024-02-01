Lynne Gebski, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Lynne is an experienced realtor currently associated with eXp Realty. She specializes in assisting buyers and sellers in Southeast Michigan, with a focus on Oakland, Genesee, and Livingston Counties.

As a mother herself, Lynne recognizes the profound investment families make when purchasing a home. That is why she works closely with her clients throughout the entire real estate process, ensuring a stress-free experience. Her genuine passion for her work is evident in her commitment to helping them achieve their goals.

Lynne ranked in the TOP 300 Residential Real Estate Agents in Oakland County for 2023 by Real Producers, out of approximately 17,000 agents. With an impressive track record of over $17 million in real estate sales within the past year alone, Lynne possesses extensive experience and knowledge that enables her to handle a wide range of clients and situations. Whether working with first-time homebuyers or seasoned investors, she strives for a seamless experience from the initial stages to closing.

Beyond her professional success, Lynne demonstrates a commitment to community well-being. At the close of each transaction, she donates back to a partnered local charity of her clients choice. This philanthropic effort not only strengthens the community but also contributes to an increase in property values.

Lynne's strong work ethic and dedication to her profession can be traced back to her upbringing, where she learned the values of hard work and faith from her family at a young age.