Irene Curry, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Irene is an esteemed realtor affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty in Leesburg, Virginia. She possesses extensive knowledge of the local VA/MD real estate market, cultivated over twenty years.

Having experienced numerous relocations in her personal life, Irene has gained invaluable insights that greatly influence the quality of services she offers her clients. She is committed to enhancing their real estate pursuits, employing adept negotiation skills, drawing upon vast experience, demonstrating unwavering dedication, fostering strong professional relationships, leveraging an extensive network of realtors, and collaborating with a wide array of service vendors. In addition, Irene strategically employs her marketing knowledge through multiple social media platforms to ensure optimal exposure and reach for her clients.

Educationally, she holds a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Mount Saint Mary's University, reflecting her passion for problem-solving, a quality evident in her approach to real estate.

Actively engaged in real estate since 2003, Irene acquired her licenses in Northern Virginia and Maryland in 2006,2008 respectively. Throughout her illustrious career, she has been associated with three prominent real estate firms-starting with Prudential Prime Properties in Middletown, RI, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Penfed Realty VA, and, since 2015, Coldwell Banker Realty Leesburg VA.

To continually enhance her skills and knowledge, Irene has pursued additional realtor designations, including Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Military Relocation Professional (MRP), Luxury Property Specialist (LPS), and Graduate of the Real Estate Institute (GRI). These designations serve as a testament to her commitment to providing a superior level of service, as she stays abreast of the latest laws, negotiation tactics, and technological advancements in today's ever-evolving real estate market. She uses these skills to give her clients the best advantages in negotiating.

As part of her professional affiliations, Irene actively participates in the National Association of Realtors, the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors, the Dulles Area Association of Realtors, and the Maryland Association of Realtors.

A military spouse for three decades, Irene, along with her husband, has raised three children. This experience has heightened her awareness of the importance of finding the right home for education, comfort, and security in a bustling household.