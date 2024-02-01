Ruth Garvey, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ruth is a native of Arlington, VA where she grew up and still lives today. She serves as an Associate Broker at RE/MAX Executives in Springfield, Virginia, where she is part of the RGA Realty Group. She brings almost a decade of hands-on experience in the real estate industry. Her specialization lies in residential real estate, where she excels in serving sellers, buyers and investors.

Beyond her role as a real estate associate broker, Ruth has an eye for identifying sensical home repairs/renovations that are economically beneficial for her client. Whether that means advising against certain renovations because the return on investment isn't there or coordinating the renovations that will maximize market value for her clients. She has flipped her own properties and holds long term real estate investments as well. She leverages her knowledge to assist clients with their property needs. Her profound knowledge of the local market, coupled with a commitment to delivering exceptional service, has established her as a trusted professional in the DMV area.

With a well-rounded educational background, Ruth obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Justice Studies from American University in Washington D.C. Her journey in real estate began upon her return to Virginia after three years abroad. Initially, Ruth worked as an administrative assistant for a local real estate team and shortly after was the general contractor on her own home addition. It was during this time that she discovered her passion for the field, prompting her decision to pursue a career as a real estate agent.

Despite facing personal challenges, including raising two children, Ruth persevered and obtained her real estate license in Virginia, then Maryland and Washington D.C. Since 2016, she has actively participated in the real estate market, and her expertise proved invaluable during the COVID-19 pandemic, aiding those needing to relocate or adapt their living situations for remote work.

Engaging in real estate is more than just dealing with properties; it's about connecting with people and acting as a matchmaker between their desired lifestyle and budget constraints. What Ruth enjoys most about her profession is the opportunity to contribute to this intricate matchmaking process. To her, it is immensely rewarding to witness the positive impact on individuals' lives as they find a home that aligns perfectly with their lifestyle.

As for attributing success, there's a powerful narrative behind it. One instance involved a transformative consultation with a woman. Through this process, not only was Ruth able to save her from challenges, but she completely turned her life around.

Actively engaged in volunteer work within her community, Ruth remains dedicated to giving back and making a positive impact. In her leisure time, she enjoys cooking, the gym, dancing, and most of all spending time with her family.