Sameep Contractor, PT, DPT, CFT, SSN, A Physical Therapist With Karma Rehab Mobile Physical Therapy & Wellness

A man of many titles, Dr. Contractor is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, a Certified Fitness/Personal Trainer, and a Specialist in Sports Nutrition. However, beyond these distinctions, he stands out as a compassionate and enthusiastic health expert, dedicated to assisting clients in achieving the best and highest level of overall health possible.

Currently, as the proud owner of Karma Rehab Mobile Physical Therapy & Wellness, Dr. Contractor operates an out-of-network, concierge mobile health transformation solution. Through various tools and strategies, he aims to empower patients to live the life they desire, engaging in activities they love.

“My aim is to help you or your loved one meet all of your physical and wellness goals with the convenience of concierge mobile services that COME TO YOU. I will provide you with quality, personalized one on one therapy in your home, office, gym, pool or via telehealth.”

Reflecting on his educational journey, Dr. Contractor obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from The University of Texas at Austin in 2000. Following this, he pursued a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy/Therapy at Texas Woman's University in 2002.

Building on this foundation, Dr. Contractor furthered his studies with a Doctor of Physical Therapy Degree at A.T. Still University of Health Sciences from 2007 to 2008.

With a career spanning over two decades, he has served as a physical therapist in various settings, primarily in and around the Houston area. His experience includes travel therapy in cities like NYC, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Baton Rouge. Dr. Contractor has worked across diverse environments, from outpatient and skilled rehab to assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and, for the past seven years, home health.

Physical therapy (PT), also known as physiotherapy, is one of the allied health professions that, by using evidence-based kinesiology, electrotherapy, shockwave modality, exercise prescription, joint mobilization and health education, treats conditions such as chronic or acute pain, soft tissue injuries, cartilage damage, arthritis, gait disorders, and physical impairments typically of musculoskeletal, cardiopulmonary, neurological, and endocrinological origins. Physical therapy is used to improve a patient's physical functions through physical examination, diagnosis, prognosis, physical intervention, rehabilitation, and patient education. It is practiced by physical therapists (known as physiotherapists in many countries).

Outside of practicing physical therapy, Dr. Contractor loves playing sports and working out.

