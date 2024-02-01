Steven Van Wicklen, DDS, A Dentist With South Austin Dentist

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

With an impeccable reputation as one of Austin's most trusted general dentists, Dr. Van Wicklen is the proud owner of South Austin Dentist, providing quality dental care in South Austin since 1985.

“My staff and I pride ourselves on quality dentistry with an emphasis on patient comfort and rapport. We strive to provide the most up-to-date services and utilize the most modern sterilization techniques. We pride ourselves on maintaining a very professional and friendly office atmosphere.”

A Texas native, Dr. Van Wicklen graduated from UT Austin in 1981, obtaining a Degree in Biology. He then went on to earn his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from the UT Health Science Center in San Antonio in 1985, the same year during which he embarked on his professional journey.

Among his professional dental affiliations, Dr. Van Wicklen is an active member of the American Orthodontic Society, the American Dental Association, the Texas Dental Association, and the Tenth District Dental Society.

Attributing his success to always being honest, treating people right, and having a great staff, Dr. Van Wicklen was voted“Best in Austin” by the Austin Chronicle in 1996.

In his personal life, Dr. Van Wicklen is happily married to his childhood sweetheart, Jeanette. Together, they enjoy spending time with their family and pets, bicycling, playing tennis, traveling, motorcycle riding, snow skiing, hiking, gardening, and renovating houses. They also spend a lot of time in Buena Vista, Colorado where they have a vacation home.

A fun fact about Dr. Van Wicklen is that he enjoys riding many of the Enduro motorcycle trails of Colorado and participates in riding events while there.

