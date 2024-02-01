Becky Kuehn, LME, COS, Cancer Coach With Oncology Spa Solutions

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Becky Kuehn, a Licensed Master Esthetician, Cosmetologist and cancer coach with a specialty in Oncology Esthetics. She founded Oncology Spa Solutions in 2013 and teaches in the US and beyond. She was influential in creating more than 46 locations across the United States, staffed by oncology-trained estheticians who offer specialized skincare and wig services to cancer patients.

Drawing from her own experience as a cancer survivor, Kuehn specializes in addressing the skin, hair, nail and quality of life side-effects associated with cancer, extending her expertise both nationwide and internationally. Her mission revolves around educating spa and medical professionals on integrating personalized skincare and spa services to enhance patient safety, aid recovery, and provide comfort.

“​I love to share with each class the life lessons I've learned throughout my personal cancer experience, and everything I've learned from the many patients whose lives have touched mine so deeply. We have the opportunity to use the talents, gifts and skills we have as Oncology-trained spa professionals to care for those facing cancer.”

Invariably connecting with patients following a diagnosis, Kuehn stands by them throughout their treatment path, providing necessary support. Her commitment extends to aiding individuals until the conclusion of their treatment, guiding them through recovery, and facilitating their reintegration into daily life for overall well-being.

Although her current database includes over 7000 graduates, Kuehn is looking for additional support to achieve her goal of ensuring the presence of an oncology-trained spa professional in every cancer center.

"I harbor a deep passion for patient care and the incredible impact that oncology-trained estheticians can have in aiding and supporting the healing journey. This transformation is not only profound for the patient but also for the caregiver trained in Oncology Esthetics. My objective is to consistently engage in ongoing learning and contribute to training as the industry evolves. I aspire to equip my students and graduates with the most current and up-to-date information, ensuring they become valued and beneficial contributors to the circle of patient care."

As a professional, Kuehn is affiliated with several esteemed memberships, including the Society for Oncology Esthetics (S4OE), the National Coalition of Estheticians Association (NCEA), and the Associated Skin Care Professionals (ASCP). Additionally, she holds roles as a Holistic Cancer Coach Certification with Beat Cancer, and is Hope Coach Certified, reflecting her commitment to providing comprehensive and supportive services in the field of oncology esthetics.

Oncology Esthetics, a specialized field within esthetics, focuses on preventing and mitigating the side effects associated with cancer, stress, medications, and cancer treatments. In 2019, Kuehn was invited to contribute to the Milady Esthetics Basic training manual, recognizing Oncology Esthetics as an emerging and essential modality in the field. Before this recognition, working with cancer patients was considered a contraindication. Presently, all esthetics students are educated that they now have the capability to safely work with oncology clients, provided they undergo additional continuing education and certification.

Attributing her success to her passion and drive to help others, Kuehn earned recognition in Marquis Who's Who in America 2023 and Dermascope Magazine's 2018 Esthetic Angel.

She extends her philanthropic endeavors by supporting various organizations, including Nancy's List, The Cancer Journey Institute, Hello Gorgeous, Hope & Beauty, Waterford Cancer Resource Center, among others. Her support involves providing assistance through both product samples and financial contributions. Additionally, Kuehn is actively engaged in teaching and speaking engagements, covering regions across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean Islands, including Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and The Cayman Islands.

In her private life, she discovers happiness in spending quality time with her family, and delights in activities such as walking with her dog and playing pickleball. Traveling holds a special place in her heart, especially when accompanied by her family and her husband of 46 years. To stay abreast of developments in her field, she avidly reads about cancer and explores professional publications such as Skin Deep, Skin Inc., and Dermascope.