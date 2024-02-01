Kassondra Grzankowski, MD, FACOG, An Obstetrician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dr. Grzankowski, fondly known as Dr. "G," is a highly skilled and compassionate gynecologic oncologist, bringing expertise in complex gynecologic surgery to the forefront of women's cancer care. Fellowship trained in gynecologic oncology, she specializes in advanced techniques such as da Vinci robotic surgery, radical vulvar surgery, and ovarian tumor debulking procedures.

As a key member of the team at the START Center, she plays a pivotal role in providing comprehensive women's cancer care, encompassing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Pertaining to her educational pursuits, Dr. Grzankowski is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo for her medical degree, and completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Hawaii. Finally, she completed her fellowship at the prestigious Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer, recognized as one of only 33 NCCN member designated cancer centers.

An expert in her field, the doctor is board-certified in obstetrics and gynecology by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG). The mission of the ABOG is to define specialty standards, certify obstetricians and gynecologists, and facilitate continuous learning to advance knowledge, practice, and professionalism in women's health.

Alongside her clinical role, her commitment to advancing the field is evident in her extensive contributions. She has shared her knowledge at the national level, having lectured at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) national meeting. Furthermore, her dedication is underscored by 16 peer-reviewed published works, showcasing her commitment to ongoing research and education within her specialty.

Obstetrics and gynecology (OB-GYN) is the medical specialty that encompasses the two subspecialties of obstetrics (covering pregnancy, childbirth, and the postpartum period) and gynecology (covering the health of the female reproductive system – vagina, uterus, ovaries, and breasts).

On a more personal note, Dr. Grzankowski enjoys a variety of activities, including swimming, listening to live music, watching football, and traveling with friends.

