Sena Sweargen, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

Sena is an experienced realtor and broker at Century 21 Providence in Charlotte, North Carolina. She utilizes her exceptional knowledge and skill to serve buyers, sellers, investors, and leasers with their real estate needs.

Serving communities in North and South Carolina, Sena specializes in various areas, such as first-time home buyers, clients undergoing life transitions, individuals relocating, seniors and retirees, second home buyers, and those looking to downsize.

With a Master of Business Administration Degree in Business and Management from Cardinal Stritch University, Sena has been involved in real estate since 2018.

With a service-oriented approach, she provides consultations to educate clients about the real estate process, managing expectations while understanding their preferences and desires. Sena utilizes her background in business, communications, financial services, nonprofit management and higher education to connect with colleagues across the globe. In addition, she has the ability to connect with buyers and sellers at all price points, serving with integrity and discretion.

In recognition of her exceptional performance, Sena was honored with the Top Agent Award - Master's Ruby Producer Award in 2022, along with the Quality Service Award for both 2022 and 2023. She has been extremely effective in building a trust relationship with her clients, where they know that they can depend upon Sena to offer the very best service, communication, and representation.

In her personal life, Sena lives in Charlotte, North Carolina with her amazing husband, Vincent. Together, they have 5 children and 8 grandchildren. She enjoys listening to live music, traveling, and trying new restaurants.