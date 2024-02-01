John Thomas Giannini, MD, An Internist With Alabama College Of Osteopathic Medicine

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 1, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

An established internist, Dr. Giannini holds the position of Associate Professor of Internal Medicine and Director of Simulation at Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM).

As such, he plays a pivotal role in shaping the educational experiences of medical students. He leads a dynamic clinical simulation curriculum that exposes students to realistic and emergent scenarios within a controlled, team-based setting. Under his guidance, the Simulation Center has become a hub of experiential learning, providing students with the opportunity to hone their skills in a simulated clinical environment.

One of Dr. Giannini's notable contributions is his oversight of the annual ACOM simulation competition. This event serves as a platform for students to showcase their abilities in handling complex medical situations, promoting a spirit of healthy competition and collaboration. Furthermore, he extends his expertise beyond the institution by serving as an advisor to the national simulation competition, emphasizing his commitment to advancing medical education on a broader scale.

Graduating with his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Louisville, he obtained his Physician's Assistant degree from Duke University before receiving his medical degree from the University of Louisville.

Before joining the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), Dr. Giannini held the position of Associate Professor at Florida State University College of Medicine. In recognition of his outstanding contributions to osteopathic medical education, he was honored with the Outstanding Advancement in Osteopathic Medical Educator award by the AACOM Council of Osteopathic Student Government Presidents in 2019.

Learn More about Dr. John Thomas Giannini:

Through his findatopdoc profile, or through Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey towards optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.