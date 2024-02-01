Emtech Invest: FD CAPITAL X GW Capital Hosts Global Economic Symposium In Davos In Collaboration With Stukkert&Co

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Davos, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - EmTech, a prominent technology and business solutions company, hosted a groundbreaking global economic symposium in Davos, Switzerland on January 16 2024. The event was curated by renowned economist Alena Yudina, Dariia Vasylieva and Anna Stukkert bringing together influential figures from various industries to discuss the world's economic landscape and foster global business expansion.







Anna Stukkert, Andres Senkovs, Prince Henry Erimodafe, Alena Yudina, Dariia Vasylieva, Dr. h.c. Sergej Tschernjawskiy, H.E. Ngurah Swajaya, Wilfred de Graaf

Alena Yudina, founder of Quantum Leap Strategy AG and Green Wealth Capital

Dariia Vasylieva, CEO of FD CAPITAL

In collaboration with Stukkert&Co, a distinguished real estate and investment event management firm, EmTech aims to create a platform for dialogue, networking, and strategic collaboration.







Anna Stukkert, CEO of Stukkert&Co

Stukkert&Co, recognized for its successful annual Congress Awards ceremony held across Europe, including prestigious events in France and Germany, brings a wealth of experience to this collaborative endeavor. At the event, Stukkert&Co announced new business partner Magnum Estate lead by Andres Senkovs.

The symposium featured keynotes, panel discussions, and interactive sessions that delve into the pressing issues shaping the global economy. From technological disruptions to sustainable business practices, the curated discussions provided attendees with valuable insights and actionable strategies.







(On the left) Mark Minevich - is a Global Visionary that translates vision and strategy into action.

(On the right) Anna Stukkert - President, International Investment Congress. CEO, Stukkert&Co.

One of the VIP guests was Mark Minevich who is an investor, UN advisor, AI advocate, disruptive innovator, Co-Chair of AI for the Planet Alliance, chair of the executive committee and external affairs at AI for Good Foundation, Sr. Advisor to BCG, and president and general partner at Going Global Ventures.







Andres Senkovs - Partner, Magnum Estate Indonesia and Partner Stukkert&Co. Magnum Estate was founded in 2019 and has become a leading real estate developer in Indonesia, particularly in Bali.

In the next five years, the company plans to develop, build and manage around 500 luxury hotel-type properties. Both through direct investment, fee-development and franchise management for niche and emerging independent developers in the Asian and Central Asian region.







H.E. Ngurah Swajaya: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Indonesia to Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

His profound insights illuminated the strategic imperative of nurturing amicable and investment-driven relations between nations, emphasizing the pivotal role of diplomacy in shaping the global economic landscape.







Prince Henry Erimodafe: Founder and Co-President of African Transformation Group.

The first panel discussion, expertly moderated by Dariia Vasylieva, delved into the nuanced realms of evolving investment strategies, offering a comprehensive roadmap for navigating the intricacies of contemporary markets and capitalizing on opportunities for growth and innovation. Joined by luminaries like Price Henry Erimodafe, Igor Ryabenkiy, and Wilfred de Graaf, the discussions unveiled the transformative potential of emerging trends, reshaping investment landscapes on a global scale.

"EmTech is excited to collaborate with Stukkert&Co for this significant event. Our goal is to foster meaningful conversations around the economic challenges and opportunities that businesses face globally. By bringing together thought leaders and innovators, we aim to contribute to the development of sustainable solutions for the ever-evolving economic landscape," said Maria Yudina, Press and Social Media Director EmTech Invest Hub.







Alena Yudina, Anna Stukkert, Maria Yudina

EmTech Invest, was an esteemed annual event bringing together investors, PE, VC, hedge funds, traders, family offices, HNWIs, government representatives, and journalists. This exclusive gathering in 2024 was backed by international investors convened by FD CAPITAL and Swiss digital compliance experts from Green Wealth Capital. It served as a prime platform for premium networking and impactful connections in the technology and investment realms.







Anna Stukkert, H.E. Ngurah Swajaya, Sergei Tschernjawskiy

Discussion Panel at EmTech event

The event boasted an impressive guest list, including influential personalities, industry leaders, and government representatives from different countries. The collaboration with Stukkert&Co ensured a seamless and professionally managed experience for all attendees.

The panel was moderated by Bilal Bin Saqib MBE. Among panelists Jürg Baltensperger, Managing director of JayBee AG. Alena Yudina is AML Officer and a founder of GW Capital, the Swiss regulated digital asset exchange and escrow. Alex Pavlov, Founder of Kauri and Kauri One. Daniel Huber is CEO and Founder of A.DNA Data Ltd, Switzeland.

EmTech goes further in March 2024 with the WOW Summit in Hong Kong aiming to gather most influential tech leaders of web3 field.

About EmTech

EmTech is a leading technology and business solutions company, dedicated to driving innovation and creating transformative solutions for businesses worldwide.

About Stukkert&Co

Stukkert&Co is a professional real estate and investment event management company, renowned for organizing high-profile events, including the annual Congress Awards ceremony held across various European countries since 2016.

