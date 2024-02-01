Canadian Progress Club Enhances Support For Youth Mentorship With A New Donation To Big Brothers Big Sisters

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - The Canadian Progress Club, Calgary Bow River (CPC) is excited to announce a renewed pledge of support to the youth of Calgary and surrounding areas with a donation of $40,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area (BBBS). This contribution is part of CPC's ongoing commitment to foster mentorship programs that empower children and youth facing challenges in their lives.

The CPC has a rich history of supporting BBBS, a relationship built on mutual goals to provide nurturing and guidance to the younger members of our community. CPC's latest donation is aimed at further enhancing these vital programs, ensuring that every child and youth has the opportunity to benefit from a mentoring relationship that can positively influence their future.

"We believe in the power of community and the significant impact that mentoring can have on a young person's life. Our partnership with BBBS is a reflection of our dedication to contribute to the well-being and development of our future generations." – Dave Reid, President CPC Bow River.

The CPC is not only committed to providing financial support but also actively engages in raising awareness and organizing inspired and fun events to benefit BBBS that offer additional opportunities for community engagement and support, and offer members and volunteers to meet good people while having fun.

The Canadian Progress Club extends its deepest appreciation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area for their unwavering commitment to the community and looks forward to continuing this fruitful partnership.

"Our vision extends beyond the present, aiming to create a lasting legacy of positive change and support for the youth of Calgary and its surrounding areas. Through our collective efforts, we can ensure that BBBS continues to offer life-changing mentoring relationships that help young people achieve their full potential. We are grateful for the continued support of our sponsors, whose generosity plays a crucial role in our ability to make a difference." – Ben Seward, CPC Board Director.

About the Canadian Progress Club

The Canadian Progress Club is a national network of service clubs dedicated to making a positive difference in communities across Canada. With a focus on supporting children and youth services, the CPC works tirelessly to fundraise and volunteer in support of meaningful causes. Our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area exemplifies our commitment to nurturing the potential of every young person through mentorship and support.

To learn more about how you can volunteer with Progress Club Calgary Bow River, please email: ... .

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Calgary and Area empowers life-changing mentoring relationships for children and youth in Calgary, Airdrie, Cochrane, Okotoks, and the surrounding communities. By matching children with adult role models in professionally supported mentoring relationships, BBBS helps them achieve their fullest potential. The social return on investment is profound, with improved economic, health, and social outcomes, boasting a ratio of $23-to-1. Visit bbbscalgary to discover how you can contribute to a child's future.







