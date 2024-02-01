Spark Engine To Announce The Release Of Certified Product Innovation Professional Program (CPIP)

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Spark Engine is excited to announce the release of its new product management learning tool, Certified Product Innovation Professional (CPIP) The program offers advanced learning and hands-on experience through a combination of both training and coaching.

Valerio Zanin , Co-Founder of Spark Engine, explains that the CPIP certification provides a thorough understanding of strategic and tactical concepts in product management/product ownership, with a focus on key principles of product innovation, human-centered design, and agility. Through a hands-on program, participants move beyond theory to put into practice the methods, frameworks, and mindsets that enable Product Managers to excel at what they do and build great products.

The program provides Product Managers specifically with a body of knowledge, advanced techniques, and a set of frameworks to grow their expertise, foster product innovation, and position themselves for growth. The program is delivered over 6 weeks with part-time hands-on work on a real product and one-on-one coaching to develop not only conceptual knowledge but also experiential proficiency in applying product and innovation techniques to new product development.

CPIP builds upon a foundation of Product Thinking, Agile, and Design Thinking principles, and delivers non-linear, process-agnostic frameworks to develop new ideas, evolve existing products, and drive innovation in companies of any size.







In terms of the ideal candidates for Spark Engine's CPIP program, it caters to entire product teams and individual Product Owners looking to broaden their skill set beyond foundational training (similar to the Certified Scrum Product Owner (CSPO) credential) and focuses on developing the ability to lead product strategy, formulate compelling visions, establish metrics, conduct experiments, and strategically plan releases. For product professionals, the CPIP certification acts as a pivotal step in advancing their product-oriented career trajectory, expanding their expertise with an innovation mindset, and fostering confidence and credibility in the launch of new products amid organizational uncertainty.

