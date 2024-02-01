2024 Resident Of Distinction Award(TM) Recipients Recognized At Maui Derm Hawaii

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Beiersdorf Sponsors Top Dermatology Residents to Attend the 2024 Maui Derm Hawaii Conference

WAILEA, HI / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / DermMentorsTM announced today that as part of the 13th Annual dermMentorsTM Resident of Distinction AwardTM, Beiersdorf Inc. sponsored five top dermatology residents to attend the 2024 Maui Derm Hawaii conference, held in Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii, from January 22-26, 2024.



Dermatology Residents Recognized at Maui Derm 2024

2024 Awardees (From left) Dawn Queen, MD, Seher Banu Farabi Atak, MD, Maria Buethe, MD, PhD, Chloe Fernandez, DO, and Jason Klein, MD, PhD.



As selected by the dermMentorsTM Faculty, the resident awardees - Maria Buethe, MD, PhD, of The University of California-San Diego/Rady Children's Hospital, Seher Banu Farabi Atak, MD, of New York Medical College/Metropolitan Hospital Center, Chloe Fernandez, DO, of Kansas City University/Orlando Dermatology, Jason Klein, MD, PhD, of the University of Texas Southwestern, and Dawn Queen, MD, of Columbia University - attended the scientific sessions as well as networking and mentorship events with thought leaders in dermatology. The Residents presented their research during the Maui Derm "Talk Story" sessions on January 22-24.

George Martin, MD, Program Director for Maui Derm, presides over the Resident of Distinction AwardTM as Medical Director, and the 2024 dermMentorsTM Faculty were world-renowned dermatologists Hilary Baldwin, MD, of Rutgers University, Raj Chovatiya, MD, PhD, of Northwestern University, Sheila Friedlander, MD, of Scripps Health, Ted Rosen, MD, of the Baylor College of Medicine, and Linda Stein Gold, MD, of the Henry Ford Health System.

###

Established in 2011, dermMentors and the dermMentorsTM Resident of Distinction AwardTM program are sponsored by Beiersdorf Inc., the makers of Eucerin® and Aquaphor®, and administered by Evince Communications, LLC. Now in its 13th year, the dermMentorsTM Resident of Distinction AwardTM recognizes top residents in dermatology for their standout research and dedication to their field, while providing them with insights from respected thought leaders and facilitating and fostering relationships between residents and mentors in dermatology.

For more information, visit , contact Evince Communications at (203) 354-6953, or email [email protected] .

Contact Information

Daniel Romanowitz

Writer

[email protected]

(203) 354-6953

SOURCE: Beiersdorf, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.