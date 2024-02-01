Agency Guacamole's Bilal Kaiser Named A Finalist In This Year's Campaign US Agency Of The Year Awards

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Agency Guacamole , a Los Angeles-based communications firm supporting leading beauty and lifestyle brands, announces that founder and principal Bilal Kaiser has been named a finalist in the 2024 Campaign US Agency of the Year Awards.



Agency Guacamole Founder & Principal Bilal Kaiser at B.L.N.D. 2023 in Los Angeles



The venerable marketing industry organization recognizes Kaiser's work in the program's DEI Advocate category, specifically for his continued work on Agency Guacamole's B.L.N.D. initiative, which last took place in October in Los Angeles.

"DE&I has been a key pillar of Agency Guacamole since we started, and to be a finalist in this category is incredible," shared Kaiser. "Last fall was our seventh and largest B.L.N.D. event ever, and I'm thrilled to see the team's hard work is getting recognized as we continue to make strides around diversity in our professional category.

"And to be named among this group of incredible finalists - wow! I'm so very honored," he added.

The Campaign US Agency of the Year awards recognize inspiring leadership, creative excellence and outstanding business performance at agencies across the U.S. This year's entries were evaluated by a panel of brand marketers led by Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, CMO at Doordash.

Kaiser started B.L.N.D., which stands for Beauty, Lifestyle and Nurturing Diversity, in 2018. Since then, the panel and networking event has taken place in Los Angeles, New York City and Atlanta. The buzzy event series brings together key opinion leaders, industry executives and content creators to speak on different themes around inclusivity in the beauty and lifestyle spaces.

This accolade is part of a series of celebratory moments for Agency Guacamole in 2024, as the company marks its eighth year in business and plans an even larger B.L.N.D. event this fall.

