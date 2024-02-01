Northline Seafoods Streamlines Processes From Catch To Customer With The Help Of Northscope ERP Software

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MILL CREEK, WA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / As a vertically integrated salmon processor building a one-of-a-kind vessel that will streamline its process from catch to customer, Northline Seafoods chose NorthScope ERP software to do the same on the backend. With an implementation initiated at the end of 2023, Northline's system will include Fisherman Accounting, Financial, Inventory, and Sales management functionalities.

Northline Seafoods x NorthScope ERP Logo Lockup

Previously using a combination of QuickBooks, fishery management software, and Excel spreadsheets to manage its business, Northline chose NorthScope as its cohesive system that can integrate with its shop-floor systems and equipment while managing the company's processes from catch to sale and understanding its industry. Northline's priorities for choosing a system were heavily influenced by its current process of building the Hannah: "a one-of-a-kind platform that will buy, freeze, ship, store and distribute Bristol Bay salmon - all on board a single vessel ," which will simplify the supply chain between Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, "introducing an integrated, ultra-low-temperature platform that improves salmon quality and lowers costs of production and environmental impacts ." As such, NorthScope serves as the perfect solution for Northline's needs by providing supply chain management for seafood companies via a single system.

NorthScope's suite of features Northline will be using include:



Fisherman Accounting : NorthScope's Fisherman Accounting functional area offers the most comprehensive solution to manage the unique challenges faced by off-loaders and first receivers and can be run as a standalone or with full ERP functionality.

Financial : All NorthScope transactions update the general ledger and accounts can be viewed individually or rolled up by Cost Center, Division or Department.

Inventory : NorthScope provides on-hand and available balances by Item & Lot wherever the product lives and allows users to further manage balances by location. Sales : With NorthScope, users can enter or import orders to update inventory in real time. Users can also view margins and manage freight, rebates, and brokerage expenses.

Discussing Northline's decision to implement NorthScope as opposed to other systems the company considered, Dawn Johnson, Northline's Chief Administrative Officer, said, "We chose NorthScope because of their experience serving Alaska seafood processors and the industry-specific functionality the software offers. We're looking forward to getting our system up and running alongside our new vessel."

About NorthScope: NorthScope is ERP software for food manufacturers created by Northlake Partners (NLP) to specifically support seafood processors, food manufacturers, food distributors and agricultural processors. Since 2008, NLP has been providing ERP software and step-by-step guidance for food manufacturers, giving them the tools to build the business they've always wanted.

About Northline Seafoods: Northline Seafoods is a vertically integrated, year-round salmon processor that cuts the steps from fisherman to customer in half. The Bellingham-based company can buy, freeze, ship, store and reprocess Bristol Bay salmon on one vessel - eliminating costs and improving quality in the process.

Contact Information:

Tatum Garino

Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE: Northlake Partners

View the original press release on newswire.