Angeli Capital Invests $2M In Ecospears Who Appoints Gerald J. Angeli As President And General Manager

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Angeli Capital, a South Florida-based investment group of experienced management operators focusing on environmental clean-tech, has invested $2M in ecoSPEARS, a leading and exclusive provider of NASA-developed, remediation technology to eliminate forever chemicals from water, sediment, and soil.

With this investment, ecoSPEARS along with Angeli Capital and Stirling Operations has appointed Gerald J. Angeli as the new President and General Manager of ecoSPEARS.

Angeli brings over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, with a proven track record of leading companies through rapid growth and expansion. Previous roles include President and General Manager at ACR Electronics and Sr. VP, Director of Operations at Concord Camera.

In his new role at ecoSPEARS, Angeli will oversee all aspects of the company's operations, including sales, marketing, finance, and HR. He will also develop and execute a rapid-growth expansion strategy to meet the urgent demand for ecoSPEARS services: eliminating forever chemicals in the environment (soil, sediment, and water).

"We are thrilled to welcome Gerry to ecoSPEARS as our new President and General Manager," said Sergie (Serg) Albino, CEO at ecoSPEARS.

"Gerry's deep experience in the manufacturing and technology sector and his proven track record of success make him the ideal leader to guide ecoSPEARS through this expansive growth phase."

"I am excited to join ecoSPEARS at such a pivotal time," says Angeli. "ecoSPEARS' cleantech solutions, invented and validated by NASA, address the 'forever chemicals' that are everywhere, and have proven to be one of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time."

"The investment from Angeli Capital is the precursor to the Series A investment round, which will be used to scale up ecoSPEARS operations to meet the demand from our customers around the world."

About Gerald J. Angeli

Gerald J. Angeli has over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and technology sector. He has held senior leadership positions at a number of leading companies, including ACR Electronics, Concord Camera Corp., NCR, and the Eastman Kodak Company. Angeli is known for his strategic thinking, his ability to build and lead high-performing teams, and his commitment to operational excellence.

About ecoSPEARS

ecoSPEARS (ecospears) applies NASA-patented technologies to eliminate forever chemicals from sediment, soil, and water. ecoSPEARS' technologies are cost-effective and environmentally friendly, and can be used to remediate a wide range of sites, including industrial facilities, military bases, brownfields, ports, and agricultural areas. To learn more, go to .

About Stirling Operations and Angeli Capital

Stirling Operations is a team of seasoned professionals with executive expertise and successful track records across a range of companies. As a "mobile C-Suite," Stirling Operations provides the leadership and counsel organizations need and seek to achieve expansive growth. Angeli Capital, its sister company, provides funding for this growth. To learn more, go to .

