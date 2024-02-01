West Slams Myanmar's Military Regime On Third Anniversary Of Coup

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The EU, along with the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Norway,
South Korea, Switzerland, and Canada on Thursday slammed Myanmar's
military regime on the third anniversary of its coup, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
“Under the military regime, violence against civilians has
escalated, with thousands jailed, tortured and killed. Airstrikes,
shelling and arson have been used to destroy civilian
infrastructure, including homes, schools, healthcare facilities and
places of worship. Systematic discrimination against members of
religious and ethnic groups, including Rohingya, is rife,” a joint
statement read.
“The military's actions have fueled a growing humanitarian
crisis with 2.6 million people displaced from their homes, and more
than 18 million people in need."
“We call on all members of the international community to
support efforts to push the Myanmar military to cease violence, to
bring about genuinely inclusive dialogue, in order to establish a
credible, peaceful democratic future for Myanmar,” it added.
The military seized power in February 2021, toppling Aung San
Suu Kyi's government. At least 4,474 civilians have since
been killed and nearly 20,000 people are being held in detention on
political grounds, according to the Assistance Association for
Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group. The UN says more
than 2 million people have also been displaced by the violence.
The statement came a day after Myanmar's embattled junta
extended a state of emergency by six months, delaying promised
elections yet again.
