Fms Of Western Balkans To Meet In Italy To Discuss Integration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

On February 5, a meeting of the Foreign ministers of the Western Balkans countries will be held in Rome, the capital of Italy, Azernews reports, citing Foreign mass media.

The meeting aims to discuss the upcoming work in 2024 related to the integration of the Western Balkan region into Europe and to strengthen coordination on priorities.

The meeting, chaired by Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, will be attended by the foreign ministers of the countries belonging to the Friends of the Western Balkans group - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Northern Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

The Friends of the Western Balkans Group, established in 2023, unites Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Greece and Slovenia. The group was created to increase the attention of the European Union to the Western Balkan region and to accelerate the integration process.