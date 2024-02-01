Fms Of Western Balkans To Meet In Italy To Discuss Integration

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
On February 5, a meeting of the Foreign ministers of the Western
Balkans countries will be held in Rome, the capital of Italy, Azernews reports, citing Foreign mass media.
The meeting aims to discuss the upcoming work in 2024 related to
the integration of the Western Balkan region into Europe and to
strengthen coordination on priorities.
The meeting, chaired by Italian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister
of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani,
will be attended by the foreign ministers of the countries
belonging to the Friends of the Western Balkans group - Albania,
Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, and Northern Macedonia, Montenegro
and Serbia.
The Friends of the Western Balkans Group, established in 2023,
unites Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia,
Greece and Slovenia. The group was created to increase the
attention of the European Union to the Western Balkan region and to
accelerate the integration process.
MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107799671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.