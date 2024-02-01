Astronomers Discover Planet Where Year Lasts 13 Hours

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev
An international team of astronomers has discovered a new
exoplanet that orbits a red dwarf star every 13.7 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Astrophysical
Journal.
An exoplanet called Wolf 327 b was classified as a "super-earth
with an ultrashort period." It is slightly larger and about 2.5
times more massive than Earth, and its density is 7.24 g/cm3. The
discovery was made using NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Research
Satellite (TESS). So far, he has discovered about 7,000 potential
exoplanets. The existence of 415 of them has already been
scientifically proven.
Scientists suggest that Wolf 327 b is a rocky world, similar in
internal composition to Mercury. It probably has a large iron core
surrounded by a thin mantle layer. The presence of an insignificant
hydrogen-helium atmosphere is also possible.
The red dwarf star around which Wolf 327 b orbits is located 93
light-years from the Sun. Its age is estimated at 4.1 billion
years, and its size and mass are only 40 percent of the solar
years.
Scientists have suggested that there are other planets in this
system as well. But they have yet to be identified.
