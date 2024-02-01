               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Taiwan Records Approach Of 33 Aircraft & 6 Ships Of People's Republic Of China


2/1/2024 3:09:52 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyev

The armed forces of Taiwan recorded the approach of 33 aircraft and 6 ships of the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) to the island during the day, Azernews reports, citing Taiwan's defense ministry.

It is claimed that 14 aircraft crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the identification zone of the island's air defense to the southwest of it.

In response, the Taiwanese army deployed aircraft, ships, as well as ground-based anti-aircraft missile systems to monitor targets, the statement said.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there, having been defeated in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan to be one of the provinces of the People's Republic of China.

MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107799667

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search