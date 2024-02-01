Turk Eximbank Expands Flow Of Foreign Investment

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center
Türk Eximbank has made a statement saying that the $500 million
resource provided by the bank from abroad is the lowest-cost
transaction among bond issuances carried out by financial
institutions since February 2022.
Thanks to the very strong demand of approximately 3 billion
dollars from a wide geography for bond issuance, the coupon rate of
the 500 million dollar bond was 7.50 percent, 62.5 basis points
below the initial level, while the final return rate was 7.75
percent.
This bond issuance by Turk Eximbank, which has paid the lowest
difference to the American Treasury in the last 5 years, is
considered a concrete indicator of the confidence in the country's
economy by international markets, considering that it is a public
institution whose capital belongs entirely to the Ministry of
Treasury and Finance.
Demand for the bond transaction was approximately 6 times the
issue size from nearly 160 institutional investors from every
region around the world, from Europe to America and from the Middle
East to Asia.
It has been observed that the interest of long-term investing
institutions, especially those located in America, Europe, and
Asia, has increased significantly compared to last year. 54 percent
of the bond issue was sold to investors in America, 30 percent in
Europe, and 15 percent in the Middle East and Asia. 80 percent of
the investors were the world's most well-known asset management
companies and institutional investors.
In the statement, regarding Turk Eximbank's financing efforts
for exporters, "In line with the long-term financing needs of our
exporters, efforts continue to obtain resources from transnational
financial institutions worth 1.5 billion dollars with a maturity of
up to 10 years and cost-effectively, to be completed in the first
half of 2024. In addition to these resources, financing
opportunities will be increased and diversified to support exports
by being active in international capital markets," the bank
said.
Türk Eximbank General Manager Ali Güney, whose comments were
included in the statement, expressed his satisfaction with starting
the year with this overseas bond issuance, which was very
successful and met with a very intense demand.
Stating that they aim to increase the cash credit support they
will provide to exporters this year to 24 billion dollars with an
increase of 22 percent, Güney said, "Access to affordable funds is
of great importance in achieving this target. The success of this
bond issuance, which has been realized at the lowest cost in the
Turkish banking sector since 2022, is attributed to Türk Eximbank."
"While confirming Turkey's leading role in export financing, it
also demonstrates the trust placed in our country and our bank by
international investors."
Türk Eximbank, which obtained 2 billion dollars of resources
from international capital markets through bond issues and private
borrowing transactions last year, won the "Quasi-Sovereign Awards",
one of the respected and prestigious awards of the finance
industry, within the scope of "Bonds, Loans & ESG Capital Markets
Awards" with its bond issuance at the beginning of 2023. /GRE Bond
Deal of the Year" award.
