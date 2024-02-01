               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post On Occasion Of Youth Day


2/1/2024 3:09:47 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social media accounts on the occasion of February 2 - the Youth Day.

Azernews presents the publication:

MENAFN01022024000195011045ID1107799662

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search