Russian Forces Drop Explosive From Drone In Beryslav, Injuring Woman

In Beryslav, Kherson region, Russian troops dropped an explosive from a drone around 15:15, injuring a 48-year-old woman.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russians continue to attack civilians in Beryslav with drones. Around 15:15, a woman came under the strike," the post reads.

As a result of the drone attack, the 48-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military attacked an ambulance with a drone in Beryslav district, Kherson region.