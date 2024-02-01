Russian Forces Drop Explosive From Drone In Beryslav, Injuring Woman

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Beryslav, Kherson region, Russian troops dropped an explosive from a drone around 15:15, injuring a 48-year-old woman.
The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Russians continue to attack civilians in Beryslav with drones. Around 15:15, a woman came under the strike," the post reads. Read also:
Strike on Kherson
region's Sablukivka: Russians drop two aerial bombs at night
As a result of the drone attack, the 48-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and lost a finger on her hand.
The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian military attacked an ambulance with a drone in Beryslav district, Kherson region.
