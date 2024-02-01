EU Maintains Flexibility In Using EUR 50B Worth Of Aid For Ukraine - Von Der Leyen

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union considers a EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine that was approved today as a flexible tool that can be used at the best time and in the most appropriate proportions in Ukraine's interests.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday following the special meeting of the European Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The EUR 50 billion package is not evenly distributed over four years, but we have the flexibility within this package to distribute the money as it is needed and best allocated. No decision has been taken in detail so far, but [...] it's a flexible budget," von der Leyen said.

She added that today's decision by the European Council could also play a positive role in terms of the U.S. Congress deciding on financial support for Ukraine.

On February 1, the heads of state and government of all 27 EU countries decided to create a EUR 50 billion fund for Ukraine within the bloc's multi-annual budget. The funds will be used for immediate financial support for Ukraine and its recovery and reconstruction in the next four years.