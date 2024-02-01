Ukraine Remains Priority For EU: Michel Sums Up Results Of Summit In Brussels

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Council has sent a very powerful signal of support to the people of Ukraine, demonstrated the unity of the European Union for European citizens and made it clear to the Kremlin leadership that Europe did not allow itself to be intimidated.

European Council President Charles Michel said this at a press in Brussels on Thursday, February 1, following the special meeting of the European Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"During the last European Council, we decided to start membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova. Today, we took another step forward and reached a political decision of all 27 member countries, which will allow us to mobilize an additional 50 billion euros for a Ukraine Facility," Michel said.

"This decision sends a very clear message to Ukrainians about our determination to support Ukraine, its freedom and its future. It is also a message of unity and leadership for our European population. This also shows that we were not intimidated by Russia, which violates international law. This is also a message to the United States and the rest of the world regarding support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity," he added.

He said that Ukraine was an "absolute priority" for the European Union and would remain such a priority in the future.

He noted that today the EU leaders discussed ways to increase military aid to Ukraine, particularly using the possibilities of the European Peace Facility, and tasked the defense ministers to finalize the proposal to accelerate the delivery of arms, ammunition and military equipment to Ukraine, which it needs to defend itself.

"We also welcome the political agreement to use the profits from Russian frozen assets to help rebuild Ukraine. We will continue to work on this track. We have discussed how we need to address the question of the circumvention of sanctions. We are still determined to make sure that everything is done to reduce the possibilities to avoid those sanctions which target Russia and the Kremlin," Michel said.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in turn, added that the leaders of the EU countries had reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.

"Today indeed is a very special day. The European Council reconfirmed Europe's unwavering commitment to stand with Ukraine. We all know that Ukraine is fighting for us. So we will support them [the Ukrainians] with the necessary funding and give them a much-needed predictability they deserve. I think that these 50 billion euros for four years also send a very strong message to Putin, just ahead of the second anniversary of his brutal invasion [of Ukraine]," she said.