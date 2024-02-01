Ukraine's Kuleba Invites Uruguay To Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Uruguayan counterpart Omar Paganini have discussed the Ukrainian Peace Formula, bilateral trade and the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"It was great to speak with Foreign Minister Omar Paganini for the first time. I reaffirmed Ukraine's interest in advancing relations with Uruguay," he said.

Both parties discussed Russian aggression against Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula. Kuleba invited Uruguay to attend the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky invites EU leaders to join preparation of Global Peace Summit

The two also focused on bilateral trade and Ukraine's reconstruction.

The Global Peace Summit, initiated by Ukraine, could be held in February this year.

Photo: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry