Zelensky Appoints Head Of SBU Offices In Donetsk, Luhansk Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree appointing Oleksandr Nadtochii as head of the main directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Ukrinform, the decree, No. 38/2024 of January 31, 2024, has been published on the website of the head of state.

Nadtochii previously held the post of first deputy head of the SBU's main directorate in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

On January 31, Zelensky dismissed Roman Semenchenko as head of the SBU's department for the protection of national statehood.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine