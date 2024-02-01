2024 Should Be Year Of Military Innovation In Ukraine - Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has that 2024 should be the year of military innovation in Ukraine.

He said this at a government meeting on Thursday, according to Ukrinform.

"We are starting to actively develop robotic technologies on the battlefield. We are strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian airspace. We pay a lot of attention to the development of EW systems," Shmyhal said.

He also noted that special attention was being paid to the projects of automated turrets and mine clearing vehicles.

"I've already talked a lot about drones today, but the number of new developments is really impressive - it's impressive for Russian hardware, infantry and other military targets," Shmyhal said.

About 200 companies producing drones in Ukraine - Shmyhal

He noted that the number one priority is the country's defense capability and support for the Ukrainian army, so this year hundreds of billions of hryvnias will be spent to ensure that "the Ukrainian military has everything it needs."

Shmyhal also thanked volunteers, the public sector, engineers, and entrepreneurs for their initiative, energy and perseverance.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine