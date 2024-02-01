United States Agency For International Development (USAID) Emergency Response To Flooding In The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

In response to recent widespread flooding, the U.S. government, through USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), is providing $2 million to address the most urgent needs of flood-affected populations in North Ubangi and Tshopo provinces.

Through ACTED, a nongovernmental organization, and in close collaboration with Congolese authorities, these funds aim to provide a total of 7,000 households-an estimated 44,800 people-in the two provinces with essential household items and shelter materials. This includes, but is not limited to, food and livelihood assistance, as well as water and sanitation support to ensure access to safe drinking water. ACTED will also mobilize its research initiative, REACH, to conduct data analysis and post-disaster impact mapping for government and humanitarian responders to improve disaster preparedness for future flooding shocks.

Exceptional rains have caused the Congo River to rise by more than 20 feet (approximately six meters) to its highest level since 1961, resulting in widespread flooding in 17 of the Democratic Republic of the Congo's (DRC) 26 provinces as of mid-January 2024. Flooding has resulted in at least 300 deaths and affected approximately 430,000 families-an estimated 2 million individuals-according to the government of the DRC. North Ubangi and Tshopo provinces are among the most impacted, with more than 580,000 and 140,000 individuals affected, respectively.

This effort demonstrates the United States government's commitment to providing assistance to the most vulnerable and hardest-to-reach communities in the DRC.

