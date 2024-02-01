Ambassador Racombo Presents His Credentials To His Majesty King Willem-Alexander

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



On 31st

of January 2024, Mr. Kenneth Racombo, Ambassador of the Republic of Seychelles to the Kingdom of Belgium, presented his credentials to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at the Noordeinde Palace in the Hague.

During the presentation ceremony, His Majesty the King and the Ambassador had the opportunity to discuss various issues of mutual interests to Seychelles and the Netherlands, including the support from the Netherlands to Seychelles in the maritime security domain.

The Ambassador expressed Seychelles' appreciation for the Netherlands' commitments to the EU cooperation programme, which contributed to the economic and social development of various sectors in Seychelles. Ambassador Racombo emphasized that the Netherlands' support towards the Blue Economy is an essential tool that promotes the creation of jobs, environmental protection, the empowerment of coastal communities and responsible socio-economic growth.

King Willem-Alexander and Ambassador Racombo also reflected on the different capacity building opportunities provided to Seychelles by the Netherlands and further discussed possible cooperation and opportunities for Seychellois students at institutions, in the Netherlands, in the near future.

The Seychelles Ambassador also seized the opportunity to convey the government's appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and reiterated the wish of the Government of Seychelles to further deepen the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.